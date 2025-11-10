Robocalls According to Martin Boon of ICM Limited, a polling firm in Britain, in 1995 it took 3000 to 4000 phone calls to obtain a sample of size 2000. Today, it takes over 30,000 calls. To reduce costs, more polling is done using robocalls and Internet-based polling. Robocalling to cellular telephones is illegal. How do these methods potentially lead to nonsampling error? What types of nonsampling error do you think this may lead to?
- 1. Intro to Stats and Collecting Data1h 14m
- 2. Describing Data with Tables and Graphs1h 55m
- 3. Describing Data Numerically2h 5m
- 4. Probability2h 16m
- 5. Binomial Distribution & Discrete Random Variables3h 6m
- 6. Normal Distribution and Continuous Random Variables2h 11m
- 7. Sampling Distributions & Confidence Intervals: Mean3h 23m
- Sampling Distribution of the Sample Mean and Central Limit Theorem19m
- Distribution of Sample Mean - Excel23m
- Introduction to Confidence Intervals15m
- Confidence Intervals for Population Mean1h 18m
- Determining the Minimum Sample Size Required12m
- Finding Probabilities and T Critical Values - Excel28m
- Confidence Intervals for Population Means - Excel25m
- 8. Sampling Distributions & Confidence Intervals: Proportion1h 12m
- 9. Hypothesis Testing for One Sample3h 29m
- 10. Hypothesis Testing for Two Samples4h 50m
- Two Proportions1h 13m
- Two Proportions Hypothesis Test - Excel28m
- Two Means - Unknown, Unequal Variance1h 3m
- Two Means - Unknown Variances Hypothesis Test - Excel12m
- Two Means - Unknown, Equal Variance15m
- Two Means - Unknown, Equal Variances Hypothesis Test - Excel9m
- Two Means - Known Variance12m
- Two Means - Sigma Known Hypothesis Test - Excel21m
- Two Means - Matched Pairs (Dependent Samples)42m
- Matched Pairs Hypothesis Test - Excel12m
- 11. Correlation1h 6m
- 12. Regression1h 50m
- 13. Chi-Square Tests & Goodness of Fit1h 57m
- 14. ANOVA1h 57m
Discuss why the order of questions or choices within a questionnaire are important in sample surveys.
Key Concepts
Question Order Effects
Response Bias
Survey Design and Validity
Watch next
Master Introduction to Collecting Data with a bite sized video explanation from PatrickStart learning
Write Your Own Survey Develop a survey that you could administer using online survey tools such as StatCrunch, surveymonkey.com, or polldaddy.com. Administer the survey. Did the responses accurately reflect the goals of each question? What types of nonsampling error did you encounter in the survey? If you invited individuals to take the survey via an e-mail, what type of response rate did you obtain? What approach did you take to increase response rate?
The Challenge in Polling One of the challenges in polling for elections is deciding who to include in your frame and who might actually turn out to vote.
Suppose you were asked to conduct a poll for a senatorial election. Explain how you might design your sample. In your explanation include a discussion of the difference between “registered voters” and “likely voters.” What role would stratification play in your sampling?
What are the advantages of having a presurvey when constructing a questionnaire that has closed questions?
Discuss a possible advantage of offering rewards or incentives to increase response rates. Are there any disadvantages?
Green Tea You wonder whether green tea lowers cholesterol.
Explain how to use randomization in this experiment. How does randomization neutralize those variables that are not controlled?
Sleepy Again Suppose you want to study the number of hours of sleep full-time college students at your college get each evening. To do so, you obtain a list of full-time students at your college, obtain a simple random sample of ten students, and ask each of them to disclose how many hours of sleep they obtained the most recent Monday.
a. What is the population of interest in this study? What is the sample
"[DATA] Putting It Together: Paternal Smoking It is well-documented that active maternal smoking during pregnancy is associated with lower-birth-weight babies. Researchers wanted to determine if there is a relationship between paternal smoking habits and birth weight. The researchers administered a questionnaire to each parent of newborn infants. One question asked whether the individual smoked regularly. Because the survey was administered within 15 days of birth, it was assumed that any regular smokers were also regular smokers during pregnancy. Birth weights for the babies (in grams) of nonsmoking mothers were obtained and divided into two groups, nonsmoking fathers and smoking fathers. The given data are representative of the data collected by the researchers. The researchers concluded that the birth weight of babies whose father smoked was less than the birth weight of babies whose father did not smoke.
a. Is this an observational study or a designed experiment? Why?"