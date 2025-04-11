Exercises 1–10 are based on the following sample data consisting of costs of dinner (dollars) and the amounts of tips (dollars) left by diners. The data were collected by students of the author.

[IMAGE]

Change in Scale Exercise 1 stated that for the given paired data, r = 0.846. How does that value change if all of the amounts of dinners are left unchanged but all of the tips are expressed in cents instead of dollars?