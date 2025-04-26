Table of contents
Problem 10.2.12a
Textbook Question
Effects of Clusters Refer to the Minitab-generated scatterplot given in Exercise 10 of Section 10-1.
a. Using the pairs of values for all 8 points, find the equation of the regression line.
Verified step by step guidance
1
Step 1: Identify the data points. Extract the pairs of values (x, y) for all 8 points from the scatterplot provided in Exercise 10 of Section 10-1.a. These pairs represent the independent variable (x) and the dependent variable (y).
Step 2: Calculate the means of x and y. Use the formulas \( \bar{x} = \frac{\sum x}{n} \) and \( \bar{y} = \frac{\sum y}{n} \), where \( n \) is the number of data points (in this case, 8).
Step 3: Compute the slope (b1) of the regression line. Use the formula \( b_1 = \frac{\sum (x_i - \bar{x})(y_i - \bar{y})}{\sum (x_i - \bar{x})^2} \), where \( x_i \) and \( y_i \) are the individual data points, and \( \bar{x} \) and \( \bar{y} \) are the means calculated in Step 2.
Step 4: Calculate the y-intercept (b0) of the regression line. Use the formula \( b_0 = \bar{y} - b_1 \bar{x} \), substituting the values of \( \bar{y} \), \( \bar{x} \), and \( b_1 \) from the previous steps.
Step 5: Write the equation of the regression line. Combine the slope \( b_1 \) and the y-intercept \( b_0 \) into the equation \( y = b_0 + b_1x \). This is the final form of the regression line equation.
Key Concepts
Here are the essential concepts you must grasp in order to answer the question correctly.
Regression Line
A regression line is a statistical tool used to model the relationship between two variables by fitting a linear equation to observed data. The equation typically takes the form y = mx + b, where m represents the slope and b the y-intercept. This line helps predict the value of the dependent variable based on the independent variable, making it essential for understanding trends in scatterplots.
