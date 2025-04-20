Dummy Variable Refer to Data Set 18 “Bear Measurements” in Appendix B and use the sex, age, and weight of the bears. For sex, let 0 represent female and let 1 represent male. Letting the response variable represent weight, use the variable of age and the dummy variable of sex to find the multiple regression equation. Use the equation to find the predicted weight of a bear with the characteristics given below. Does sex appear to have much of an effect on the weight of a bear?





Female bear that is 20 years of age

Male bear that is 20 years of age