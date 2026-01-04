Bonferroni Test Shown below are weights (kg) of poplar trees obtained from trees planted in a rich and moist region. The trees were given different treatments identified in the table below. The data are from a study conducted by researchers at Pennsylvania State University and were provided by Minitab, Inc. Also shown are partial results from using the Bonferroni test with the sample data.

c. Use the Bonferroni test procedure with a 0.05 significance level to test for a significant difference between the mean amount of the irrigation treatment group and the group treated with both fertilizer and irrigation. Identify the test statistic and either the P-value or critical values. What do the results indicate?