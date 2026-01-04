A researcher is comparing mean cholesterol levels across 4 diet plans (A, B, C, D) in a One-Way ANOVA test. If was rejected and the researcher were to use a Bonferroni Test, how many pairs of comparisons would they do?
- 1. Intro to Stats and Collecting Data1h 14m
- 2. Describing Data with Tables and Graphs1h 55m
- 3. Describing Data Numerically2h 5m
- 4. Probability2h 16m
- 5. Binomial Distribution & Discrete Random Variables3h 6m
- 6. Normal Distribution and Continuous Random Variables2h 11m
- 7. Sampling Distributions & Confidence Intervals: Mean3h 23m
- Sampling Distribution of the Sample Mean and Central Limit Theorem19m
- Distribution of Sample Mean - Excel23m
- Introduction to Confidence Intervals15m
- Confidence Intervals for Population Mean1h 18m
- Determining the Minimum Sample Size Required12m
- Finding Probabilities and T Critical Values - Excel28m
- Confidence Intervals for Population Means - Excel25m
- 8. Sampling Distributions & Confidence Intervals: Proportion2h 10m
- 9. Hypothesis Testing for One Sample5h 9m
- Steps in Hypothesis Testing1h 6m
- Performing Hypothesis Tests: Means1h 4m
- Hypothesis Testing: Means - Excel42m
- Performing Hypothesis Tests: Proportions37m
- Hypothesis Testing: Proportions - Excel27m
- Performing Hypothesis Tests: Variance12m
- Critical Values and Rejection Regions28m
- Link Between Confidence Intervals and Hypothesis Testing12m
- Type I & Type II Errors17m
- 10. Hypothesis Testing for Two Samples5h 37m
- Two Proportions1h 13m
- Two Proportions Hypothesis Test - Excel28m
- Two Means - Unknown, Unequal Variance1h 3m
- Two Means - Unknown Variances Hypothesis Test - Excel12m
- Two Means - Unknown, Equal Variance15m
- Two Means - Unknown, Equal Variances Hypothesis Test - Excel9m
- Two Means - Known Variance12m
- Two Means - Sigma Known Hypothesis Test - Excel21m
- Two Means - Matched Pairs (Dependent Samples)42m
- Matched Pairs Hypothesis Test - Excel12m
- Two Variances and F Distribution29m
- Two Variances - Graphing Calculator16m
- 11. Correlation1h 24m
- 12. Regression3h 33m
- Linear Regression & Least Squares Method26m
- Residuals12m
- Coefficient of Determination12m
- Regression Line Equation and Coefficient of Determination - Excel8m
- Finding Residuals and Creating Residual Plots - Excel11m
- Inferences for Slope31m
- Enabling Data Analysis Toolpak1m
- Regression Readout of the Data Analysis Toolpak - Excel21m
- Prediction Intervals13m
- Prediction Intervals - Excel19m
- Multiple Regression - Excel29m
- Quadratic Regression15m
- Quadratic Regression - Excel10m
- 13. Chi-Square Tests & Goodness of Fit2h 21m
- 14. ANOVA2h 28m
Bonferroni Test Shown below are weights (kg) of poplar trees obtained from trees planted in a rich and moist region. The trees were given different treatments identified in the table below. The data are from a study conducted by researchers at Pennsylvania State University and were provided by Minitab, Inc. Also shown are partial results from using the Bonferroni test with the sample data.
a. Use a 0.05 significance level to test the claim that the different treatments result in the same mean weight.
Key Concepts
Analysis of Variance (ANOVA)
Bonferroni Test
Significance Level and Hypothesis Testing
For which of the following scenarios would it be most appropriate to run a Bonferroni Test to see which mean(s) are significantly different from the rest?
Bonferroni Test Shown below are weights (kg) of poplar trees obtained from trees planted in a rich and moist region. The trees were given different treatments identified in the table below. The data are from a study conducted by researchers at Pennsylvania State University and were provided by Minitab, Inc. Also shown are partial results from using the Bonferroni test with the sample data.
c. Use the Bonferroni test procedure with a 0.05 significance level to test for a significant difference between the mean amount of the irrigation treatment group and the group treated with both fertilizer and irrigation. Identify the test statistic and either the P-value or critical values. What do the results indicate?