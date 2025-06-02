Here are the essential concepts you must grasp in order to answer the question correctly.

Sampling Distribution The sampling distribution is the probability distribution of a statistic (like the sample mean) obtained from a large number of samples drawn from a specific population. It describes how the sample mean varies from sample to sample and is crucial for understanding how to calculate probabilities related to sample means.

Central Limit Theorem (CLT) The Central Limit Theorem states that, for a sufficiently large sample size, the distribution of the sample mean will be approximately normally distributed, regardless of the population's distribution. This theorem allows statisticians to make inferences about population parameters using sample statistics, particularly when calculating probabilities.