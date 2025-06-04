Table of contents
- 1. Intro to Stats and Collecting Data24m
- 2. Describing Data with Tables and Graphs1h 55m
- 3. Describing Data Numerically1h 45m
- 4. Probability2h 16m
- 5. Binomial Distribution & Discrete Random Variables1h 16m
- 6. Normal Distribution and Continuous Random Variables58m
- 7. Sampling Distributions & Confidence Intervals: Mean1h 3m
- 8. Sampling Distributions & Confidence Intervals: Proportion1h 5m
- 9. Hypothesis Testing for One Sample1h 1m
- 10. Hypothesis Testing for Two Samples2h 8m
- 11. Correlation48m
- 12. Regression1h 4m
- 13. Chi-Square Tests & Goodness of Fit1h 20m
- 14. ANOVA1h 0m
7. Sampling Distributions & Confidence Intervals: Mean
Confidence Intervals for Population Mean
Problem 5.R.56c
In Exercises 55–60, find the indicated probabilities and interpret the results.
Refer to Exercise 34. A random sample of six days is selected. Find the probability that the mean surface concentration of carbonyl sulfide for the sample is (c) more than 11.1 picomoles per liter. Compare your answers with those in Exercise 34.
1
Identify the key components of the problem: the sample size (n = 6), the population mean (μ), the population standard deviation (σ), and the threshold value (11.1 picomoles per liter). These values should be referenced from Exercise 34.
Determine the sampling distribution of the sample mean. The mean of the sampling distribution is the same as the population mean (μ), and the standard deviation of the sampling distribution (standard error) is calculated as σ/√n, where n is the sample size.
Standardize the threshold value (11.1) to a z-score using the formula: z = (X̄ - μ) / (σ/√n), where X̄ is the threshold value, μ is the population mean, and σ/√n is the standard error.
Use the standard normal distribution table (or a statistical software) to find the probability corresponding to the calculated z-score. Since the problem asks for the probability that the mean is more than 11.1, calculate the area to the right of the z-score (1 - cumulative probability).
Compare the result with the probabilities calculated in Exercise 34 to interpret how the sample size affects the probability. Larger sample sizes typically result in smaller standard errors, which can influence the probabilities.
