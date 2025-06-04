Table of contents
- 1. Intro to Stats and Collecting Data24m
- 2. Describing Data with Tables and Graphs1h 55m
- 3. Describing Data Numerically1h 45m
- 4. Probability2h 16m
- 5. Binomial Distribution & Discrete Random Variables1h 16m
- 6. Normal Distribution and Continuous Random Variables58m
- 7. Sampling Distributions & Confidence Intervals: Mean1h 3m
- 8. Sampling Distributions & Confidence Intervals: Proportion1h 5m
- 9. Hypothesis Testing for One Sample1h 1m
- 10. Hypothesis Testing for Two Samples2h 8m
- 11. Correlation48m
- 12. Regression1h 4m
- 13. Chi-Square Tests & Goodness of Fit1h 20m
- 14. ANOVA1h 0m
7. Sampling Distributions & Confidence Intervals: Mean
Confidence Intervals for Population Mean
10:21 minutes
Problem 5.R.55b
Textbook Question
In Exercises 55–60, find the indicated probabilities and interpret the results.
Refer to Exercise 33. A random sample of 2 years is selected. Find the probability that the mean amount of greenhouse gases for the sample is (b) between 6000 and 6500 MMT CO2 eq. Compare your answers with those in Exercise 33.
Verified step by step guidance
1
Step 1: Identify the key components of the problem. You are tasked with finding the probability that the mean amount of greenhouse gases for a random sample of 2 years is between 6000 and 6500 MMT CO2 eq. This involves using the sampling distribution of the sample mean.
Step 2: Recall the formula for the sampling distribution of the sample mean. The mean of the sampling distribution is the population mean (μ), and the standard deviation of the sampling distribution (σₓ̄) is given by: , where σ is the population standard deviation and n is the sample size.
Step 3: Standardize the values 6000 and 6500 using the z-score formula: . This will convert the raw values into z-scores, which can then be used to find probabilities from the standard normal distribution.
Step 4: Use the z-scores obtained in Step 3 to find the cumulative probabilities from the standard normal distribution table or a statistical software. Subtract the cumulative probability corresponding to the lower z-score (6000) from the cumulative probability corresponding to the upper z-score (6500) to find the probability that the sample mean is between these two values.
Step 5: Compare the calculated probability with the results from Exercise 33. Interpret the findings by discussing how the sample size and the sampling distribution affect the probability, and whether the results align with expectations based on Exercise 33.
Key Concepts
Here are the essential concepts you must grasp in order to answer the question correctly.
Sampling Distribution
The sampling distribution is the probability distribution of a statistic (like the sample mean) obtained from a large number of samples drawn from a specific population. It describes how the sample means vary and is crucial for understanding how likely it is to obtain a sample mean within a certain range, such as between 6000 and 6500 MMT CO2 eq.
05:11
Sampling Distribution of Sample Proportion
Central Limit Theorem (CLT)
The Central Limit Theorem states that, regardless of the population's distribution, the distribution of the sample means will approach a normal distribution as the sample size increases. This theorem is essential for calculating probabilities related to sample means, especially when determining the likelihood of the mean amount of greenhouse gases falling within a specified range.
Guided course
04:52
Calculating the Mean
Probability Calculation
Probability calculation involves determining the likelihood of a specific event occurring, often using statistical methods. In this context, it requires using the properties of the normal distribution to find the probability that the sample mean of greenhouse gases lies between 6000 and 6500 MMT CO2 eq, which can be computed using z-scores and standard normal distribution tables.
Guided course
07:09
Probability From Given Z-Scores - TI-84 (CE) Calculator
