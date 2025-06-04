Here are the essential concepts you must grasp in order to answer the question correctly.

Sampling Distribution The sampling distribution is the probability distribution of a statistic (like the sample mean) obtained from a large number of samples drawn from a specific population. It describes how the sample means vary and is crucial for understanding how likely it is to obtain a sample mean within a certain range, such as between 6000 and 6500 MMT CO2 eq. Recommended video: 05:11 05:11 Sampling Distribution of Sample Proportion

Central Limit Theorem (CLT) The Central Limit Theorem states that, regardless of the population's distribution, the distribution of the sample means will approach a normal distribution as the sample size increases. This theorem is essential for calculating probabilities related to sample means, especially when determining the likelihood of the mean amount of greenhouse gases falling within a specified range. Recommended video: Guided course 04:52 04:52 Calculating the Mean