Multiple Choice
For a given dataset, the unit for the population standard deviation would be:
31
views
Master Calculating Standard Deviation with a bite sized video explanation from PatrickStart learning
Given four histograms representing different data sets, each with the same mean but varying spreads, which histogram would correspond to the largest standard deviation ?
Standard deviation is commonly used to measure which type of risk in a data set?
The standard deviation is used in conjunction with the to describe which aspect of a data set?