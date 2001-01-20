In Exercises 5–20, find the range, variance, and standard deviation for the given sample data. Include appropriate units (such as “minutes”) in your results. (The same data were used in Section 3-1, where we found measures of center. Here we find measures of variation.) Then answer the given questions.





Super Bowl Jersey Numbers Listed below are the jersey numbers of the 11 offensive players on the starting roster of the New England Patriots when they won Super Bowl LIII. What do the results tell us?





12 26 46 15 11 87 77 62 60 69 61