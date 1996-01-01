Suppose a binomial experiment consists of independent trials, each with probability of success . Which of the following expressions gives the probability of observing exactly successes?
Assume that a procedure yields a distribution. Which of the following is a necessary condition for the distribution to apply?
Consider a binomial experiment with and . What is the probability that exactly 2 successes occur, that is, compute (to 4 decimals)?
In a binomial experiment with trials and probability of success , what is the expected value (mean) of the number of successes?
In a binomial experiment with trials and probability of success , what is the expected value (mean) of the number of successes ?
A basketball player normally has a 70% chance of making a free throw. The player shoots until finally making a basket, where is the number of shots they take. Is this a binomial experiment?
You take a 6-question quiz with True/False questions. What is the probability of getting all 6 questions correct by simply guessing?
National surveys indicate that 36% of people have been in a car accident in the last 5 years. If you randomly sample 10 people, how likely is that exactly 4 have had an accident in the last 5 years?
