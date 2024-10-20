Table of contents
- 1. Intro to Stats and Collecting Data22m
- 2. Describing Data with Tables and Graphs55m
- 3. Describing Data Numerically53m
- 4. Probability1h 29m
- 5. Binomial Distribution & Discrete Random Variables1h 16m
- 6. Normal Distribution and Continuous Random Variables58m
- 7. Sampling Distributions & Confidence Intervals: Mean1h 3m
- 8. Sampling Distributions & Confidence Intervals: Proportion1h 4m
- 9. Hypothesis Testing for One Sample1h 1m
5. Binomial Distribution & Discrete Random Variables
Binomial Distribution
Multiple ChoiceMultiple Choice
A basketball player normally has a 70% chance of making a free throw. The player shoots until finally making a basket, where is the number of shots they take. Is this a binomial experiment?
A
Yes
B
No, there are not 2 outcomes
C
No, there are not a fixed # of trials
D
No, the trials are not independent
E
No, the probability of success is not the same for each trial
Related Videos
Related Practice