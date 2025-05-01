Table of contents
- 1. Intro to Stats and Collecting Data1h 14m
- 2. Describing Data with Tables and Graphs1h 55m
- 3. Describing Data Numerically2h 5m
- 4. Probability2h 16m
- 5. Binomial Distribution & Discrete Random Variables3h 6m
- 6. Normal Distribution and Continuous Random Variables2h 11m
- 7. Sampling Distributions & Confidence Intervals: Mean3h 23m
- Sampling Distribution of the Sample Mean and Central Limit Theorem19m
- Distribution of Sample Mean - Excel23m
- Introduction to Confidence Intervals15m
- Confidence Intervals for Population Mean1h 18m
- Determining the Minimum Sample Size Required12m
- Finding Probabilities and T Critical Values - Excel28m
- Confidence Intervals for Population Means - Excel25m
- 8. Sampling Distributions & Confidence Intervals: Proportion2h 10m
- 9. Hypothesis Testing for One Sample5h 9m
- Steps in Hypothesis Testing1h 6m
- Performing Hypothesis Tests: Means1h 4m
- Hypothesis Testing: Means - Excel42m
- Performing Hypothesis Tests: Proportions37m
- Hypothesis Testing: Proportions - Excel27m
- Performing Hypothesis Tests: Variance12m
- Critical Values and Rejection Regions28m
- Link Between Confidence Intervals and Hypothesis Testing12m
- Type I & Type II Errors17m
- 10. Hypothesis Testing for Two Samples5h 37m
- Two Proportions1h 13m
- Two Proportions Hypothesis Test - Excel28m
- Two Means - Unknown, Unequal Variance1h 3m
- Two Means - Unknown Variances Hypothesis Test - Excel12m
- Two Means - Unknown, Equal Variance15m
- Two Means - Unknown, Equal Variances Hypothesis Test - Excel9m
- Two Means - Known Variance12m
- Two Means - Sigma Known Hypothesis Test - Excel21m
- Two Means - Matched Pairs (Dependent Samples)42m
- Matched Pairs Hypothesis Test - Excel12m
- Two Variances and F Distribution29m
- Two Variances - Graphing Calculator16m
- 11. Correlation1h 24m
- 12. Regression3h 33m
- Linear Regression & Least Squares Method26m
- Residuals12m
- Coefficient of Determination12m
- Regression Line Equation and Coefficient of Determination - Excel8m
- Finding Residuals and Creating Residual Plots - Excel11m
- Inferences for Slope31m
- Enabling Data Analysis Toolpak1m
- Regression Readout of the Data Analysis Toolpak - Excel21m
- Prediction Intervals13m
- Prediction Intervals - Excel19m
- Multiple Regression - Excel29m
- Quadratic Regression15m
- Quadratic Regression - Excel10m
- 13. Chi-Square Tests & Goodness of Fit2h 21m
- 14. ANOVA2h 28m
10. Hypothesis Testing for Two Samples
Two Variances - Graphing Calculator
Multiple Choice
A historian is comparing the variation in weights of rare coins from different time periods. The data from two independent random samples is shown below. Using a 0.05 significance level and a graphing calculator, test the claim that the variation of weights before the 1900s is greater than after the 1900s.
: _________ : _________ -value: ______
Because -value [ < | > ] , we [ REJECT | FAIL TO REJECT ] , there is [ ENOUGH | NOT ENOUGH ] evidence to suggest…
A
Because -value > , we FAIL TO REJECT , there is ENOUGH evidence to suggest .
B
Because -value > , we FAIL TO REJECT , there is NOT ENOUGH evidence to suggest .
C
Because -value < , we REJECT , there is ENOUGH evidence to suggest .
D
Because -value < , we REJECT , there is NOT ENOUGH evidence to suggest .
Verified step by step guidance
1
Identify the populations and the parameter of interest: We are comparing the variances (or standard deviations) of weights of rare coins from two independent samples: coins before 1900 and coins after 1900. The parameter of interest is the population variances \( \sigma_1^2 \) and \( \sigma_2^2 \).
State the null and alternative hypotheses based on the claim: Since the claim is that the variation before 1900 is greater than after 1900, the hypotheses are: \[ H_0: \sigma_1^2 \leq \sigma_2^2 \] \[ H_a: \sigma_1^2 > \sigma_2^2 \] where \( \sigma_1^2 \) is the variance before 1900 and \( \sigma_2^2 \) is the variance after 1900.
Choose the appropriate test and test statistic: Because we are comparing variances from two independent samples, use the F-test for equality of variances. The test statistic is: \[ F = \frac{s_1^2}{s_2^2} \] where \( s_1^2 \) and \( s_2^2 \) are the sample variances from the two groups. Make sure \( s_1^2 \) corresponds to the group hypothesized to have the larger variance (before 1900).
Determine the degrees of freedom for the numerator and denominator: \[ df_1 = n_1 - 1 \] \[ df_2 = n_2 - 1 \] where \( n_1 \) and \( n_2 \) are the sample sizes for the two groups respectively.
Use a graphing calculator or statistical software to find the p-value associated with the calculated F statistic and degrees of freedom. Compare the p-value to the significance level \( \alpha = 0.05 \): - If \( p \text{-value} < \alpha \), reject \( H_0 \) and conclude there is enough evidence to support that the variance before 1900 is greater. - If \( p \text{-value} \geq \alpha \), fail to reject \( H_0 \) and conclude there is not enough evidence to support the claim.
