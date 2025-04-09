Table of contents
- 1. Intro to Stats and Collecting Data22m
- 2. Describing Data with Tables and Graphs55m
- 3. Describing Data Numerically53m
- 4. Probability1h 29m
- 5. Binomial Distribution & Discrete Random Variables1h 16m
- 6. Normal Distribution and Continuous Random Variables58m
- 7. Sampling Distributions & Confidence Intervals: Mean1h 3m
- 8. Sampling Distributions & Confidence Intervals: Proportion1h 5m
- 9. Hypothesis Testing for One Sample1h 1m
- 10. Hypothesis Testing for Two Samples2h 8m
- 11. Correlation48m
1. Intro to Stats and Collecting Data
Intro to Stats
3:28 minutes
Problem 1.3.6
Textbook Question
Exercises 5–8 refer to the study of an association between which ear is used for cell phone calls and whether the subject is left-handed or right-handed. The study is reported in “Hemispheric Dominance and Cell Phone Use,” by Seidman et al., JAMA Otolaryngology—Head & Neck Surgery, Vol. 139, No. 5. The study began with a survey e-mailed to 5000 people belonging to an otology online group, and 717 surveys were returned. (Otology relates to the ear and hearing.)
Experiment or Observational Study Is the study an experiment or an observational study? Explain.
Verified step by step guidance
1
Identify the key characteristics of an experiment: In an experiment, researchers manipulate one or more variables to observe the effect on another variable, often with random assignment to different conditions or groups.
Identify the key characteristics of an observational study: In an observational study, researchers observe and measure variables without manipulating them, often to find associations or correlations between variables.
Examine the study's methodology: The study involved sending a survey to 5000 people and analyzing the 717 responses received. There was no manipulation of variables or random assignment.
Determine the type of study: Since the researchers did not manipulate any variables and only collected data through surveys, this study is an observational study.
Explain the reasoning: The study is observational because it involves collecting data on existing conditions (ear used for cell phone calls and handedness) without any intervention or manipulation by the researchers.
Key Concepts
Here are the essential concepts you must grasp in order to answer the question correctly.
Experiment vs Observational Study
An experiment involves manipulating one or more variables to observe the effect on another variable, often with random assignment to treatment groups. In contrast, an observational study involves observing subjects without manipulation, aiming to identify associations between variables. Understanding the distinction is crucial for determining the study's design and the validity of its conclusions.
Sampling Method
The sampling method refers to how participants are selected for a study. In this case, surveys were emailed to 5000 people from an otology online group, and 717 responses were received. This method impacts the study's representativeness and potential biases, as the sample may not reflect the broader population's characteristics.
Hemispheric Dominance
Hemispheric dominance refers to the preference for using one side of the brain over the other, often linked to handedness and sensory processing. In this study, it relates to the association between ear preference for phone calls and handedness, providing context for understanding the variables being examined and their potential interrelations.
