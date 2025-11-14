[NOW WORK] [DATA] The Other Old Faithful Perhaps you are familiar with the famous Old Faithful geyser in Yellowstone National Park. Another Old Faithful geyser is located in Calistoga in California’s Napa Valley. The following data represent the time (in minutes) between eruptions and the length of eruption for 9 randomly selected eruptions. The coefficient of determination is 83.0%. Provide an interpretation of this value.