Problems 7–12 use the results from Problems 27–32 in Section 4.1 and Problems 17–22 in Section 4.2.
a. Find the coefficient of determination, R².
a. Find the coefficient of determination, R².
[NOW WORK] [DATA] The Other Old Faithful Perhaps you are familiar with the famous Old Faithful geyser in Yellowstone National Park. Another Old Faithful geyser is located in Calistoga in California’s Napa Valley. The following data represent the time (in minutes) between eruptions and the length of eruption for 9 randomly selected eruptions. The coefficient of determination is 83.0%. Provide an interpretation of this value.
Why might two students have different calculated areas when measuring the same rectangle?
Use the linear correlation coefficient given to determine the coefficient of determination, R squared. Interpret each R squared.
a. r = -0.32
b. r = 0.13
c. r = 0.40
d. r = 0.93"
a. Determine the coefficient of determination, R^2.
b.Interpret the coefficient of determination and comment on the adequacy of the linear model..
In a given dataset, you determine the value of the correlation coefficient to be . Find the coefficient of determination. What does this tell you about the explained variation of the data about the regression line? What about the unexplained variation?