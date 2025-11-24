[DATA] Putting It Together: Cigarette Smuggling Go to www.pearsonhighered.com/sullivanstats to obtain the data file 4_3_33. The data represent the 2015 tax rate per pack of cigarettes and the percent of cigarettes smuggled as a percentage of total consumption. A negative value of consumption represents a net outflow of cigarettes while a positive value represents an inflow of cigarettes. For example, in Alabama, 7.5% of all cigarettes purchased leave the state. In Arizona, 44.8% of all cigarettes consumed are smuggled into the state. Alaska, Hawaii, North Carolina, and the District of Columbia are not included in the analysis. Describe the data and write an article that discusses the impact that cigarette taxes may have on smuggling.