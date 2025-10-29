Earn More Than Your Parents?

In 1970, 92% of American 30-year-olds earned more than their parents did at age 30 (adjusted for inflation). In 2014, only 51% of American 30-year-olds earned more than their parents did at age 30. Source: Wall Street Journal, December 8, 2016.

b. What is the probability that two randomly selected 30-year-olds in 1970 earned more than their parents at age 30?