Suppose that you roll a die 100 times and get six 80 times. Based on these results, what is the estimated probability that the next roll results in six?
Double Jackpot Shawn lives near the border of Illinois and Missouri. One weekend he decides to play \$1 in both state lotteries in hopes of hitting two jackpots. The probability of winning the Missouri Lotto is about 0.00000028357 and the probability of winning the Illinois Lotto is about 0.000000098239.
b. Find the probability that Shawn will win both jackpots.
Key Concepts
Independent Events
Multiplication Rule for Independent Events
Probability Values and Interpretation
"More Genetics In Problem 29, we learned that for some diseases, such as sickle-cell anemia, an individual will get the disease only if he or she receives both recessive alleles. This is not always the case. For example, Huntington’s disease only requires one dominant gene for an individual to contract the disease. Suppose that a husband and wife, who both have a dominant Huntington’s disease allele (S) and a normal recessive allele (s), decide to have a child.
b. What is the probability that the offspring will not have Huntington’s disease? In other words, what is the probability that the offspring will have genotype ss? Interpret this probability.
"
Suppose that events E and F are independent, P(E) = 0.3 and P(F) = 0.6. What is the P(E and F)?
Christmas Lights
Christmas lights are often designed with a series circuit. This means that when one light burns out the entire string of lights goes black. Suppose that the lights are designed so that the probability a bulb will last 2 years is 0.995. The success or failure of a bulb is independent of the success or failure of other bulbs.
a. What is the probability that in a string of 100 lights all 100 will last 2 years?
Earn More Than Your Parents?
In 1970, 92% of American 30-year-olds earned more than their parents did at age 30 (adjusted for inflation). In 2014, only 51% of American 30-year-olds earned more than their parents did at age 30. Source: Wall Street Journal, December 8, 2016.
b. What is the probability that two randomly selected 30-year-olds in 1970 earned more than their parents at age 30?
Reliability
For a parallel structure of identical components, the system can succeed if at least one of the components succeeds. Assume that components fail independently of each other and that each component has a 0.15 probability of failure.
c. How many components would be needed in the structure so that the probability the system will succeed is greater than 0.999999?