Christmas Lights

Christmas lights are often designed with a series circuit. This means that when one light burns out the entire string of lights goes black. Suppose that the lights are designed so that the probability a bulb will last 2 years is 0.995. The success or failure of a bulb is independent of the success or failure of other bulbs.

a. What is the probability that in a string of 100 lights all 100 will last 2 years?