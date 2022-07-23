"Simulation IQ scores are known to be approximately normally distributed with mean 100 and standard deviation 15.





a. Simulate obtaining a random sample of 12 IQ scores from this population.





b. Use the data from part (a) to construct a 95% confidence interval for the mean IQ using Student's t-distribution.





c. Use the data from part (a) to obtain at least 2000 bootstrap samples. For each sample, find the mean.





d. Determine an estimate of the standard error of the mean from the bootstrap means found in part (c). Compare this result to the theoretical standard error of the mean, sigma divided by square root of n. Compare this result to the estimate of the standard error of the mean based on the sample data, s divided by square root of n.





e. Construct a 95% confidence interval for the mean IQ using the bootstrap sample from part (c)."