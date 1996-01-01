For a sample mean, which combination of sample standard deviation and sample size will produce the largest value for the standard error ?
Table of contents
- 1. Intro to Stats and Collecting Data1h 14m
- 2. Describing Data with Tables and Graphs1h 55m
- 3. Describing Data Numerically2h 5m
- 4. Probability2h 16m
- 5. Binomial Distribution & Discrete Random Variables3h 6m
- 6. Normal Distribution and Continuous Random Variables2h 11m
- 7. Sampling Distributions & Confidence Intervals: Mean3h 23m
- Sampling Distribution of the Sample Mean and Central Limit Theorem19m
- Distribution of Sample Mean - Excel23m
- Introduction to Confidence Intervals15m
- Confidence Intervals for Population Mean1h 18m
- Determining the Minimum Sample Size Required12m
- Finding Probabilities and T Critical Values - Excel28m
- Confidence Intervals for Population Means - Excel25m
- 8. Sampling Distributions & Confidence Intervals: Proportion1h 12m
- 9. Hypothesis Testing for One Sample3h 29m
- 10. Hypothesis Testing for Two Samples3h 26m
- 11. Correlation1h 6m
- 12. Regression1h 50m
- 13. Chi-Square Tests & Goodness of Fit1h 57m
- 14. ANOVA1h 57m
3. Describing Data Numerically
Standard Deviation
Multiple Choice
Which of the following is the correct formula for the population variance?
A
B
C
D
Verified step by step guidance
1
Understand that the population variance, denoted by \(\sigma^{2}\), measures the average squared deviation of each data point from the population mean \(\mu\).
Recall the formula for population variance is the sum of squared differences between each data point \(x_{i}\) and the population mean \(\mu\), divided by the total number of data points \(N\).
Write the formula as: \(\sigma^{2} = \frac{\sum_{i=1}^{N} (x_{i} - \mu)^{2}}{N}\)
Note that dividing by \(N\) (the population size) distinguishes population variance from sample variance, which divides by \(N-1\).
Verify that the correct formula matches the one where the numerator is the sum of squared deviations from the mean and the denominator is \(N\), confirming it represents population variance.
