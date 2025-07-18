About 15% of people in a town have both a cat and a dog. As 64% of residents have a dog, what is the probability that someone in the town owns a cat, given they have a dog?
- 1. Intro to Stats and Collecting Data55m
- 2. Describing Data with Tables and Graphs1h 55m
- 3. Describing Data Numerically1h 45m
- 4. Probability2h 16m
- 5. Binomial Distribution & Discrete Random Variables2h 33m
- 6. Normal Distribution and Continuous Random Variables1h 38m
- 7. Sampling Distributions & Confidence Intervals: Mean1h 53m
- 8. Sampling Distributions & Confidence Intervals: Proportion1h 12m
- 9. Hypothesis Testing for One Sample2h 19m
- 10. Hypothesis Testing for Two Samples2h 8m
- 11. Correlation48m
- 12. Regression1h 4m
- 13. Chi-Square Tests & Goodness of Fit1h 20m
- 14. ANOVA1h 0m
"Using the Multiplication Rule In Exercises 19-32, use the Multiplication Rule.
24. Knowing a Person Who Was Murdered In a sample of 11,771 children ages 2 to 17, 8% have lost a friend or relative to murder. Four children are selected at random. (Adapted from University of New Hampshire)
c. Find the probability that at least one of the four has lost a friend or relative to murder."
Key Concepts
Multiplication Rule
Complement Rule
Binomial Probability
Watch next
Master Multiplication Rule: Dependent Events with a bite sized video explanation from PatrickStart learning
"Using the Multiplication Rule In Exercises 19-32, use the Multiplication Rule.
23. Celebrities as Role Models In a sample of 1103 probable voters, three out of four say they would like entertainers to address social and political issues. Two probable voters are selected at random. (Source: The Hollywood Reporter)
b. Find the probability that neither probable voter would like entertainers to address social and political issues."
"Using the Multiplication Rule In Exercises 19-32, use the Multiplication Rule.
23. Celebrities as Role Models In a sample of 1103 probable voters, three out of four say they would like entertainers to address social and political issues. Two probable voters are selected at random. (Source: The Hollywood Reporter)
c. Find the probability that at least one of the two probable voters would like entertainers to address social and political issues."
"Using the Multiplication Rule In Exercises 19-32, use the Multiplication Rule.
24. Knowing a Person Who Was Murdered In a sample of 11,771 children ages 2 to 17, 8% have lost a friend or relative to murder. Four children are selected at random. (Adapted from University of New Hampshire)
b. Find the probability that none of the four has lost a friend or relative to murder."
"In Exercises 19-22, determine whether the events are independent or dependent. Explain your reasoning.
20. Selecting an ace from a standard deck of 52 playing cards, and then selecting a jack from the deck without replacing the ace"
"Using the Multiplication Rule In Exercises 19-32, use the Multiplication Rule.
25. Best President In a sample of 1500 adult U.S. citizens, 270 said that Barack Obama was the best president in U.S. history. Two adult U.S. citizens are selected at random.
(Adapted from YouGov)
b. Find the probability that neither adult U.S. citizen says that Barack Obama was the best president in U.S. history."
"In Exercises 19-22, determine whether the events are independent or dependent. Explain your reasoning.
21. Taking a driver's education course and passing the driver's license exam"
"Using the Multiplication Rule In Exercises 19-32, use the Multiplication Rule.
25. Best President In a sample of 1500 adult U.S. citizens, 270 said that Barack Obama was the best president in U.S. history. Two adult U.S. citizens are selected at random.
(Adapted from YouGov)
c. Find the probability that at least one of the two adult U.S. citizens says that Barack Obama was the best president in U.S. history."