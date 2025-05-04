Second-Hand Smoke Samples from Data Set 15 “Passive and Active Smoke” include cotinine levels measured in a group of smokers ( n = 40, x_bar = 172.48 ng/mL, 119.50 ng/mL ) and a group of nonsmokers not exposed to tobacco smoke ( n = 40, x_bar = 16.35 ng/mL, 62.53 ng/mL ). Cotinine is a metabolite of nicotine, meaning that when nicotine is absorbed by the body, cotinine is produced.





b. The 40 cotinine measurements from the nonsmoking group consist of these values (all in ng/mL): 1, 1, 90, 244, 309, and 35 other values that are all 0. Does this sample appear to be from a normally distributed population? If not, how are the results from part (a) affected?