The correlation coefficient measures only the strength of the relationship between variables.
What does it mean to say that the linear correlation coefficient between two variables equals 1? What would the scatter diagram look like?
Key Concepts
Linear Correlation Coefficient
Interpretation of r = 1
Scatter Diagram Representation
The sign ( or ) of a correlation coefficient is based on whether as one variable increases, the other variable tends to increase or decrease. Which of the following best describes this relationship?
[NW] Television Stations and Life Expectancy Based on data obtained from the CIA World Factbook, the linear correlation coefficient between the number of television stations in a country and the life expectancy of residents of the country is 0.599. What does this correlation imply? Do you believe that the more television stations a country has, the longer its population can expect to live? Why or why not? What is a likely lurking variable between number of televisions and life expectancy?
"In studies of monozygotic (identical) twins, the correlation between intelligence (IQ) scores is 0.85.
b. What are the variables being measured?"
c. What fraction of the variation in one twin’s IQ can be accounted for by the other twin’s IQ?"