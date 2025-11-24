[NW] Television Stations and Life Expectancy Based on data obtained from the CIA World Factbook, the linear correlation coefficient between the number of television stations in a country and the life expectancy of residents of the country is 0.599. What does this correlation imply? Do you believe that the more television stations a country has, the longer its population can expect to live? Why or why not? What is a likely lurking variable between number of televisions and life expectancy?