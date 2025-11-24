[NW] Television Stations and Life Expectancy Based on data obtained from the CIA World Factbook, the linear correlation coefficient between the number of television stations in a country and the life expectancy of residents of the country is 0.599. What does this correlation imply? Do you believe that the more television stations a country has, the longer its population can expect to live? Why or why not? What is a likely lurking variable between number of televisions and life expectancy?
Why don’t we conduct inference on the linear correlation coefficient?
Key Concepts
Linear Correlation Coefficient
Sampling Distribution of the Correlation Coefficient
Fisher’s Z-Transformation
What does it mean to say that the linear correlation coefficient between two variables equals 1? What would the scatter diagram look like?
"In studies of monozygotic (identical) twins, the correlation between intelligence (IQ) scores is 0.85.
b. What are the variables being measured?"
"In studies of monozygotic (identical) twins, the correlation between intelligence (IQ) scores is 0.85.
c. What fraction of the variation in one twin’s IQ can be accounted for by the other twin’s IQ?"
A data set is found to have a linear correlation coefficient of . Which of the following graphs most likely represents the relationship between these variables?
A marketing researcher analyzed advertising budget vs. monthly sales revenue for small retail stores and found that typically the stores that spent more on advertising saw higher sales revenues. However, the relationship wasn't perfect - some stores advertised more but saw fewer sales due to poor location, customer preferences, or bad timing. Which of the following is the most likely value for the correlation coefficient between advertising budget and sales revenue?
Testing for a Linear Correlation
In Exercises 13–28, construct a scatterplot, and find the value of the linear correlation coefficient r. Also find the P-value or the critical values of r from Table A-6. Use a significance level of α = 0.05. Determine whether there is sufficient evidence to support a claim of a linear correlation between the two variables. (Save your work because the same data sets will be used in Section 10-2 exercises.)
Powerball Jackpots and Tickets Sold Listed below are the same data from Table 10-1 in the Chapter Problem, but an additional pair of values has been added in the last column. Is there sufficient evidence to conclude that there is a linear correlation between lottery jackpot amounts and numbers of tickets sold? Comment on the effect of the added pair of values in the last column. Compare the results to those obtained in Example 4.
[IMAGE]
Testing for a Linear Correlation
In Exercises 13–28, construct a scatterplot, and find the value of the linear correlation coefficient r. Also find the P-value or the critical values of r from Table A-6. Use a significance level of α = 0.05. Determine whether there is sufficient evidence to support a claim of a linear correlation between the two variables. (Save your work because the same data sets will be used in Section 10-2 exercises.)
Taxis Using the data from Exercise 15, is there sufficient evidence to support the claim that there is a linear correlation between the distance of the ride and the tip amount? Does it appear that riders base their tips on the distance of the ride?