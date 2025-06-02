Table of contents
Problem 1.T.5a
Textbook Question
Determine whether the survey question is biased. If the question is biased, suggest a better wording.
How many hours of sleep do you get on a normal night?
Verified step by step guidance
1
Identify whether the question is leading or biased. In this case, the phrase 'on a normal night' may introduce bias because it assumes the respondent has a consistent sleep pattern, which might not be true for everyone.
Consider how the wording could influence the respondent's answer. For example, respondents might feel compelled to estimate their sleep based on what they perceive as 'normal,' rather than their actual sleep habits.
To reduce bias, rephrase the question to be more neutral and inclusive. For instance, you could ask, 'On average, how many hours of sleep do you get per night?' This removes the assumption of a 'normal night' and focuses on the respondent's overall sleep pattern.
Ensure the revised question is clear and easy to understand, avoiding any terms that might confuse or influence the respondent's answer.
Test the revised question with a small group to confirm that it is unbiased and elicits accurate responses before using it in a larger survey.
Key Concepts
Here are the essential concepts you must grasp in order to answer the question correctly.
Survey Bias
Survey bias occurs when the wording of a question influences the responses, leading to inaccurate or skewed results. This can happen if the question is leading, ambiguous, or assumes certain behaviors. Understanding bias is crucial for designing effective surveys that yield reliable data.
Question Wording
The way a survey question is phrased can significantly impact how respondents interpret and answer it. Neutral wording is essential to avoid influencing the respondent's answer. For example, asking 'How many hours of sleep do you get on a normal night?' may imply a standard that not all respondents share.
Response Options
Providing clear and appropriate response options is vital for gathering accurate data. If a question lacks specific options or is too open-ended, it can lead to confusion or misinterpretation. A well-structured question should allow respondents to express their true experiences without ambiguity.
