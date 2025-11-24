Suppose a least-squares regression line is given by ŷ = 4.302x – 3.293. What is the mean value of the response variable if x = 20?
- 1. Intro to Stats and Collecting Data1h 14m
- 2. Describing Data with Tables and Graphs1h 55m
- 3. Describing Data Numerically2h 5m
- 4. Probability2h 16m
- 5. Binomial Distribution & Discrete Random Variables3h 6m
- 6. Normal Distribution and Continuous Random Variables2h 11m
- 7. Sampling Distributions & Confidence Intervals: Mean3h 23m
- Sampling Distribution of the Sample Mean and Central Limit Theorem19m
- Distribution of Sample Mean - Excel23m
- Introduction to Confidence Intervals15m
- Confidence Intervals for Population Mean1h 18m
- Determining the Minimum Sample Size Required12m
- Finding Probabilities and T Critical Values - Excel28m
- Confidence Intervals for Population Means - Excel25m
- 8. Sampling Distributions & Confidence Intervals: Proportion1h 25m
- 9. Hypothesis Testing for One Sample3h 29m
- 10. Hypothesis Testing for Two Samples4h 50m
- Two Proportions1h 13m
- Two Proportions Hypothesis Test - Excel28m
- Two Means - Unknown, Unequal Variance1h 3m
- Two Means - Unknown Variances Hypothesis Test - Excel12m
- Two Means - Unknown, Equal Variance15m
- Two Means - Unknown, Equal Variances Hypothesis Test - Excel9m
- Two Means - Known Variance12m
- Two Means - Sigma Known Hypothesis Test - Excel21m
- Two Means - Matched Pairs (Dependent Samples)42m
- Matched Pairs Hypothesis Test - Excel12m
- 11. Correlation1h 24m
- 12. Regression1h 50m
- 13. Chi-Square Tests & Goodness of Fit2h 21m
- 14. ANOVA1h 57m
[DATA] CEO Performance (Refer to Problem 33 in Section 4.1) The following data represent the total compensation for 12 randomly selected chief executive officers (CEOs) and the company’s stock performance in 2017.
d. Based on your results to parts (b) and (c), would you recommend using the least-squares regression line to predict the stock return of a company based on the CEO’s compensation? Why?
Key Concepts
Least-Squares Regression Line
Correlation and Strength of Relationship
Residuals and Model Appropriateness
Watch next
Master Intro to Least Squares Regression with a bite sized video explanation from PatrickStart learning
[DATA] Invest in Education Go to www.pearsonhighered.com/sullivanstats to obtain the data file 12_3_17. The variable “Cost” represents the four-year cost including tuition, supplies, room and board, the variable “Annual ROI” represents the return on investment for graduates of the school—essentially how much you would earn on the investment of attending the school. The variable “Grad Rate” represents the graduation rate of the school.
c. What is the mean annual ROI for a four-year school whose cost is \$180,000?
[DATA] American Black Bears In 1969, Dr. Michael R. Pelton of the University of Tennessee initiated a long-term study of the American black bear (Ursus americanus) population in Great Smoky Mountains National Park. One aspect of the study was to develop a model that could be used to predict a bear’s weight (since it is not practical to weigh bears in the field). One variable that is thought to be related to weight is the length of the bear. The following data represent the lengths and weights of 12 American black bears. Use the results from Problem 20 in Section 4.2 to answer the following questions:
d. What is the mean weight of American black bears of length 146.0 cm?
[DATA] CEO Performance (Refer to Problem 33 in Section 4.1) The following data represent the total compensation for 12 randomly selected chief executive officers (CEOs) and the company’s stock performance in 2017.
b. Assuming the residuals are normally distributed, test whether a linear relation exists between compensation and stock return at the alpha = 0.05 level of significance
[DATA] Bear Markets (Refer to Problem 34, Section 4.1) A bear market is a market condition in which the price of the security falls. A bear market in the stock market is defined as a condition in which the market declines by 20% or more over the course of at least two months. The following data represent the number of months and percentage change in the S&P500 (a group of 500 stocks).
b. Assuming the residuals are normally distributed, test whether a linear relation exists between the number of months of a bear market and percent change at the alpha = 0.05 level of significance.
"[DATA] An Unhealthy Commute [See Problem 11 in Section 12.3] The following data represent commute times (in minutes) and a score on a well-being survey.
b. Determine the slope of the least-squares regression line between commute time and well-being score."