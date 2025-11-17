[DATA] Concrete As concrete cures, it gains strength. The following data represent the 7-day and 28-day strength (in pounds per square inch) of a certain type of concrete:
c. Determine sb_1.
Master Intro to Least Squares Regression with a bite sized video explanation from PatrickStart learning
[DATA] Concrete As concrete cures, it gains strength. The following data represent the 7-day and 28-day strength (in pounds per square inch) of a certain type of concrete:
c. Determine sb_1.
[DATA] Graduation Rates PayScale reports statistics on colleges and universities. Go to www.pearsonhighered.com/sullivanstats to obtain the data file 11_3_24 using the file format of your choice for the version of the text you are using. The data contain the four-year cost and graduation rate for over 1300 colleges and universities. Do schools that charge more have higher graduation rates? The variable “4 Year Cost” represents the four-year cost of attending the college or university. The variable “Grad Rate” represents the percentage of incoming freshman who graduate within six years.
f. What proportion of the variability in graduation rates is explained by the cost of attending?
Suppose a least-squares regression line is given by ŷ = 4.302x – 3.293. What is the mean value of the response variable if x = 20?
[DATA] American Black Bears In 1969, Dr. Michael R. Pelton of the University of Tennessee initiated a long-term study of the American black bear (Ursus americanus) population in Great Smoky Mountains National Park. One aspect of the study was to develop a model that could be used to predict a bear’s weight (since it is not practical to weigh bears in the field). One variable that is thought to be related to weight is the length of the bear. The following data represent the lengths and weights of 12 American black bears. Use the results from Problem 20 in Section 4.2 to answer the following questions:
d. What is the mean weight of American black bears of length 146.0 cm?
In the least-squares regression model, yi = β1xi + β0 + εi, εi is a random error term with mean ______ and standard deviation σεi = ______.
[DATA] Tar and Nicotine Every year the Federal Trade Commission (FTC) must report tar and nicotine levels in cigarettes to Congress. Tar and nicotine levels of over 1200 brands of cigarettes are given to Congress and a random sample of those appear in the following table:
c. Determine sb_1.