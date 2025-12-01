[DATA] Bear Markets (Refer to Problem 34, Section 4.1) A bear market is a market condition in which the price of the security falls. A bear market in the stock market is defined as a condition in which the market declines by 20% or more over the course of at least two months. The following data represent the number of months and percentage change in the S&P500 (a group of 500 stocks).

d. Based on your results to parts (b) and (c), would you recommend using the least-squares regression line to predict the percent change in the S&P500 during a bear market? Why?