"American Black Bears Use the results of Problem 18 from Section 12.3 to answer the following questions:
a. Predict the mean weight of American black bears with a total length of 154.5 cm"
"Height versus Head Circumference Use the results of Problem 13 from Section 12.3 to answer the following questions:
c. Predict the head circumference of a randomly selected child who is 25.75 inches tall"
"Concrete Use the results of Problem 15 from Section 12.3 to answer the following questions:
c. Predict the 28-day strength of concrete whose 7-day strength is 2550 psi."
CEO Performance Using the results of Problem 19 from Section 12.3, explain why it does not make sense to construct confidence or prediction intervals based on the least-squares regression equation.
[DATA] Crickets make a chirping noise by sliding their wings rapidly over each other. Perhaps you have noticed that the number of chirps seems to increase with the temperature. The following table lists the temperature (in degrees Fahrenheit, °F) and the number of chirps per second for the striped ground cricket.
b. Compute the standard error of the estimate, Sₑ.
A linear regression model predicts weekly revenue from ad spending. You find the prediction interval for exactly in ad spending is . Choose the answer that best describes what this interval means.
"In Exercises 19-24, construct the indicated prediction interval and interpret the results.
23. Construct a 99% prediction interval for the top speed of an electric car in Exercise 17 that takes 5.9 seconds to accelerate from 0 to 60 miles per hour."