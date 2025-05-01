Table of contents
- 1. Intro to Stats and Collecting Data24m
- 2. Describing Data with Tables and Graphs1h 55m
- 3. Describing Data Numerically53m
- 4. Probability1h 29m
- 5. Binomial Distribution & Discrete Random Variables1h 16m
- 6. Normal Distribution and Continuous Random Variables58m
- 7. Sampling Distributions & Confidence Intervals: Mean1h 3m
- 8. Sampling Distributions & Confidence Intervals: Proportion1h 5m
- 9. Hypothesis Testing for One Sample1h 1m
- 10. Hypothesis Testing for Two Samples2h 8m
- 11. Correlation48m
- 12. Regression1h 4m
Prediction Intervals
Prediction Intervals
Multiple Choice
A linear regression model predicts weekly revenue from ad spending. You find the prediction interval for exactly in ad spending is . Choose the answer that best describes what this interval means.
A
The model will generate at least in revenue.
B
The average revenue for in ad spending is exactly .
C
We are 95% confident that a single weekly revenue value with $200 in ad spending will fall between $520 and $610.
D
We are confident the mean revenue from in ad spending is between and .
