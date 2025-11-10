"In Problems 20–25, decide whether the problem requires a confidence interval or hypothesis test, and determine the variable of interest. For any problem requiring a confidence interval, state whether the confidence interval will be for a population proportion or population mean. For any problem requiring a hypothesis test, write the null and alternative hypothesis.

According to the Pew Research Center, 55% of adult Americans support the death penalty for those convicted of murder. A social scientist wondered whether a higher proportion of adult Americans with at least a bachelor’s degree support the death penalty for those convicted of murder."