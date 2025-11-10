Credit ScoresA Fair Isaac Corporation (FICO) score is used by credit agencies (such as mortgage companies and banks) to assess the creditworthiness of individuals. Values range from 300 to 850, with a FICO score over 700 considered to be a quality credit risk. According to Fair Isaac Corporation, the mean FICO score is 703.5. A credit analyst wondered whether high-income individuals (incomes in excess of \$100,000 per year) had higher credit scores. He obtained a random sample of 40 high-income individuals and found the sample mean credit score to be 714.2 with a standard deviation of 83.2. Conduct the appropriate test to determine if high-income individuals have higher FICO scores at the α = 0.05 level of significance.
"In Problems 20–25, decide whether the problem requires a confidence interval or hypothesis test, and determine the variable of interest. For any problem requiring a confidence interval, state whether the confidence interval will be for a population proportion or population mean. For any problem requiring a hypothesis test, write the null and alternative hypothesis.
According to the Pew Research Center, 55% of adult Americans support the death penalty for those convicted of murder. A social scientist wondered whether a higher proportion of adult Americans with at least a bachelor’s degree support the death penalty for those convicted of murder."
To test H0: μ = 100 versus H1: μ ≠ 100, a simple random sample of size n = 23 is obtained from a population that is known to be normally distributed.
d. Will the researcher reject the null hypothesis? Why?
To test H0: μ = 100 versus H1: μ ≠ 100, a simple random sample of size n = 23 is obtained from a population that is known to be normally distributed.
e. Construct a 99% confidence interval to test the hypothesis.
"Course RedesignPass rates for Intermediate Algebra at a community college are 52.6%. In an effort to improve pass rates in the course, faculty of a community college develop a mastery-based learning model where course content is delivered in a lab through a computer program. The instructor serves as a learning mentor for the students. Of the 480 students who enroll in the mastery-based course, 267 pass.
c. Explain why a 0.01 level of significance might be used to test this hypothesis."
"To test H0: mu = 100 versus Ha: mu > 100, a simple random sample of size n = 35 is obtained from an unknown distribution. The sample mean is 104.3 and the sample standard deviation is 12.4.
a. To use the t-distribution, why must the sample size be large?"
"The trade magazine QSR routinely examines fast-food drive-thru service times. Their recent research indicates that the mean time a car spends in a McDonald’s drive-thru is 167.1 seconds. A McDonald's manager in Salt Lake City feels that she has instituted a drive-thru policy that results in lower drive-thru service times. A random sample of 70 cars results in a mean service time of 163.9 seconds, with a standard deviation of 15.3 seconds. Determine whether the policy is effective in reducing drive-thru service times.
b. Because the cost of instituting the policy is quite high, the quality-control researcher at McDonald’s chooses to test the hypothesis using an α = 0.01 level of significance. Why is this a good idea?"
"InfidelityAccording to menstuff.org, 22% of married men have “strayed” at least once during their married lives.
a. Describe how you might go about administering a survey to assess the accuracy of this statement.
"
"InfidelityAccording to menstuff.org, 22% of married men have “strayed” at least once during their married lives.
b. A survey of 500 married men indicated that 122 have “strayed” at least once during their married life. Construct a 95% confidence interval for the population proportion of married men who have strayed. Use this interval to assess the accuracy of the statement made by menstuff.org.
"