"The trade magazine QSR routinely examines fast-food drive-thru service times. Their recent research indicates that the mean time a car spends in a McDonald’s drive-thru is 167.1 seconds. A McDonald's manager in Salt Lake City feels that she has instituted a drive-thru policy that results in lower drive-thru service times. A random sample of 70 cars results in a mean service time of 163.9 seconds, with a standard deviation of 15.3 seconds. Determine whether the policy is effective in reducing drive-thru service times.





b. Because the cost of instituting the policy is quite high, the quality-control researcher at McDonald’s chooses to test the hypothesis using an α = 0.01 level of significance. Why is this a good idea?"