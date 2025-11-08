To test H0: μ = 100 versus H1: μ ≠ 100, a simple random sample of size n = 23 is obtained from a population that is known to be normally distributed.
d. Will the researcher reject the null hypothesis? Why?
d. Will the researcher reject the null hypothesis? Why?
e. Construct a 99% confidence interval to test the hypothesis.
"Course RedesignPass rates for Intermediate Algebra at a community college are 52.6%. In an effort to improve pass rates in the course, faculty of a community college develop a mastery-based learning model where course content is delivered in a lab through a computer program. The instructor serves as a learning mentor for the students. Of the 480 students who enroll in the mastery-based course, 267 pass.
c. Explain why a 0.01 level of significance might be used to test this hypothesis."
"In Problems 20–25, decide whether the problem requires a confidence interval or hypothesis test, and determine the variable of interest. For any problem requiring a confidence interval, state whether the confidence interval will be for a population proportion or population mean. For any problem requiring a hypothesis test, write the null and alternative hypothesis.
According to the Pew Research Center, 55% of adult Americans support the death penalty for those convicted of murder. A social scientist wondered whether a higher proportion of adult Americans with at least a bachelor’s degree support the death penalty for those convicted of murder."
"The trade magazine QSR routinely examines fast-food drive-thru service times. Their recent research indicates that the mean time a car spends in a McDonald’s drive-thru is 167.1 seconds. A McDonald's manager in Salt Lake City feels that she has instituted a drive-thru policy that results in lower drive-thru service times. A random sample of 70 cars results in a mean service time of 163.9 seconds, with a standard deviation of 15.3 seconds. Determine whether the policy is effective in reducing drive-thru service times.
b. Because the cost of instituting the policy is quite high, the quality-control researcher at McDonald’s chooses to test the hypothesis using an α = 0.01 level of significance. Why is this a good idea?"
"InfidelityAccording to menstuff.org, 22% of married men have “strayed” at least once during their married lives.
a. Describe how you might go about administering a survey to assess the accuracy of this statement.
b. A survey of 500 married men indicated that 122 have “strayed” at least once during their married life. Construct a 95% confidence interval for the population proportion of married men who have strayed. Use this interval to assess the accuracy of the statement made by menstuff.org.
[DATA] Filling BottlesA certain brand of apple juice is supposed to have 64 ounces of juice. Because the penalty for underfilling bottles is severe, the target mean amount of juice is 64.05 ounces. However, the filling machine is not precise, and the exact amount of juice varies from bottle to bottle. The quality-control manager wishes to verify that the mean amount of juice in each bottle is 64.05 ounces so that she can be sure that the machine is not over- or underfilling. She randomly samples 22 bottles of juice, measures the content, and obtains the following data:
A normal probability plot suggests the data could come from a population that is normally distributed. A boxplot does not show any outliers.
b. Explain why a level of significance of α = 0.01 is more reasonable than α = 0.1. [Hint: Consider the consequences of incorrectly rejecting the null hypothesis.]