Which Professor? Suppose Professor Alpha and Professor Omega each teach Introductory Biology. You need to decide which professor to take the class from and have just completed your Introductory Statistics course. Records obtained from past students indicate that students in Professor Alpha’s class have a mean score of 80% with a standard deviation of 5%, while past students in Professor Omega’s class have a mean score of 80% with a standard deviation of 10%. Decide which instructor to take for Introductory Biology using a statistical argument.