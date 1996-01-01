In Problems 5–10, by hand, find the population variance and standard deviation or the sample variance and standard deviation as indicated.
Sample: 83, 65, 91, 87, 84
In Problems 5–10, by hand, find the population variance and standard deviation or the sample variance and standard deviation as indicated.
Sample: 83, 65, 91, 87, 84
In Problems 5–10, by hand, find the population variance and standard deviation or the sample variance and standard deviation as indicated.
Population: 1, 19, 25, 15, 12, 16, 28, 13, 6
Exam Time The following data represent the amount of time (in minutes) a random sample of eight students took to complete the online portion of an exam in Sullivan’s Statistics course. Compute the range, sample variance, and sample standard deviation time.
60.5, 128.0, 84.6, 122.3, 78.9, 94.7, 85.9, 89.9
Which Professor? Suppose Professor Alpha and Professor Omega each teach Introductory Biology. You need to decide which professor to take the class from and have just completed your Introductory Statistics course. Records obtained from past students indicate that students in Professor Alpha’s class have a mean score of 80% with a standard deviation of 5%, while past students in Professor Omega’s class have a mean score of 80% with a standard deviation of 10%. Decide which instructor to take for Introductory Biology using a statistical argument.
Mean Absolute Deviation Another measure of variation is the mean absolute deviation. It is computed using the formula:
MAD = (Σ |xi − x̄|) / n
Compute the mean absolute deviation of the data in Problem 11 and compare the results with the sample standard deviation.
Savings Recently, a random sample of 25–34 year olds was asked, “How much do you currently have in savings, not including retirement savings?” The following data represent the responses to the survey. Approximate the mean and standard deviation amount of savings.
Triathlon Roberto finishes a triathlon (750-meter swim, 5-kilometer run, and 20-kilometer bicycle) in 63.2 minutes. Among all men in the race, the mean finishing time was 69.4 minutes with a standard deviation of 8.9 minutes. Zandra finishes the same triathlon in 79.3 minutes. Among all women in the race, the mean finishing time was 84.7 minutes with a standard deviation of 7.4 minutes. Who did better in relation to their gender?