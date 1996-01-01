Comparing Standard Deviations The standard deviation of batting averages of all teams in the American League is 0.008. The standard deviation of all players in the American League is 0.02154. Why is there less variability in team batting averages?
Mean Absolute Deviation Another measure of variation is the mean absolute deviation. It is computed using the formula:
MAD = (Σ |xi − x̄|) / n
Compute the mean absolute deviation of the data in Problem 11 and compare the results with the sample standard deviation.
Savings Recently, a random sample of 25–34 year olds was asked, “How much do you currently have in savings, not including retirement savings?” The following data represent the responses to the survey. Approximate the mean and standard deviation amount of savings.
Triathlon Roberto finishes a triathlon (750-meter swim, 5-kilometer run, and 20-kilometer bicycle) in 63.2 minutes. Among all men in the race, the mean finishing time was 69.4 minutes with a standard deviation of 8.9 minutes. Zandra finishes the same triathlon in 79.3 minutes. Among all women in the race, the mean finishing time was 84.7 minutes with a standard deviation of 7.4 minutes. Who did better in relation to their gender?
Household Winter Temperature Often, frequency distributions are reported using unequal class widths because the frequencies of some groups would otherwise be small or very large. Consider the following data, which represent the daytime household temperature the thermostat is set to when someone is home for a random sample of 750 households. Determine the class midpoint, if necessary, for each class and approximate the mean and standard deviation temperature.
Find the standard deviation of the sample below. Round your answer to the nearest tenth.
In Exercises 5–20, find the range, variance, and standard deviation for the given sample data. Include appropriate units (such as “minutes”) in your results. (The same data were used in Section 3-1, where we found measures of center. Here we find measures of variation.) Then answer the given questions.
Super Bowl Jersey Numbers Listed below are the jersey numbers of the 11 offensive players on the starting roster of the New England Patriots when they won Super Bowl LIII. What do the results tell us?
12 26 46 15 11 87 77 62 60 69 61
In Exercises 5–20, find the range, variance, and standard deviation for the given sample data. Include appropriate units (such as “minutes”) in your results. (The same data were used in Section 3-1, where we found measures of center. Here we find measures of variation.) Then answer the given questions.
Super Bowl Ages Listed below are the ages of the same 11 players used in the preceding exercise. How are the resulting statistics fundamentally different from those found in the preceding exercise?
41 24 30 31 32 29 25 26 26 25 30