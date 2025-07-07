Contacting Parents A research organization conducts a survey by randomly selecting adults and asking each, “How frequently do you contact your parents by phone?” The results are shown in the figure. (Adapted from Pew Research Center)

a. Use a sign test to test the null hypothesis that the proportion of adults who contact their parents by phone weekly is equal to the proportion of adults who contact their parents by phone daily. Assign a + sign to each adult who responded “weekly,” assign a - sign to each adult who responded “daily,” and assign a 0 to each adult who responded “other.” Use α = 0.05