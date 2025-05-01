Multiple Choice
Perform a 2-tailed hypothesis test for the true proportion of successes using the given values:
, , , & claim is
Reject , we have enough evidence to suggest p >
Fail to reject H0, we do NOT have enough evidence to suggest p > .15
Master Performing Hypothesis Tests: Proportions with a bite sized video explanation from PatrickStart learning
Perform a 2-tailed hypothesis test for the true proportion of successes using the given values:
, , , & claim is
Perform a 2-tailed hypothesis test for the true proportion of successes using the given values:
, , , & claim is