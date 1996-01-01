Use the relative frequency histogram to describe any patterns with the data.
" style="" width="320">
Use the relative frequency histogram to describe any patterns with the data.
" style="" width="320">
In Exercises 1 and 2, use the data set, which represents the overall average class sizes for 20 national universities. (Adapted from Public University Honors)
37 34 42 44 39 40 41 51 49 31
52 26 31 40 30 27 36 43 48 35
Construct a relative frequency histogram using the frequency distribution in Exercise 1. Then determine which class has the greatest relative frequency and which has the least relative frequency.
College Survey In a national survey conducted by the Centers for Disease Control to determine health-risk behaviors among college students, college students were asked, “How often do you wear a seat belt when riding in a car driven by someone else?” The frequencies were as follows:
a. Construct a relative frequency distribution.
College Survey In a national survey conducted by the Centers for Disease Control to determine health-risk behaviors among college students, college students were asked, “How often do you wear a seat belt when driving a car?” The frequencies were as follows:
a. Construct a relative frequency distribution.
"Online Shopping A random sample of college students was asked, “What social platform most influences your online shopping?” Results are shown below.
b. Construct a relative frequency distribution for females."
"In Problems 21 and 22, find (a) the number of classes, (b) the class limits, and (c) the class width.
Earthquakes The following data represent the magnitude of earthquakes worldwide in October 2018."
Use the frequency distribution below to find the class width and class midpoints.