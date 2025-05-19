In Exercises 1 and 2, use the data set, which represents the overall average class sizes for 20 national universities. (Adapted from Public University Honors)

37 34 42 44 39 40 41 51 49 31

52 26 31 40 30 27 36 43 48 35





Construct a relative frequency histogram using the frequency distribution in Exercise 1. Then determine which class has the greatest relative frequency and which has the least relative frequency.