If the confidence level is increased from to , what happens to the width of the confidence interval for a population mean (assuming all other factors remain constant)?
- 1. Intro to Stats and Collecting Data1h 14m
- 2. Describing Data with Tables and Graphs1h 55m
- 3. Describing Data Numerically2h 5m
- 4. Probability2h 16m
- 5. Binomial Distribution & Discrete Random Variables3h 6m
- 6. Normal Distribution and Continuous Random Variables2h 11m
- 7. Sampling Distributions & Confidence Intervals: Mean3h 23m
- Sampling Distribution of the Sample Mean and Central Limit Theorem19m
- Distribution of Sample Mean - Excel23m
- Introduction to Confidence Intervals15m
- Confidence Intervals for Population Mean1h 18m
- Determining the Minimum Sample Size Required12m
- Finding Probabilities and T Critical Values - Excel28m
- Confidence Intervals for Population Means - Excel25m
- 8. Sampling Distributions & Confidence Intervals: Proportion1h 12m
- 9. Hypothesis Testing for One Sample3h 29m
- 10. Hypothesis Testing for Two Samples3h 26m
- 11. Correlation1h 6m
- 12. Regression1h 50m
- 13. Chi-Square Tests & Goodness of Fit1h 57m
- 14. ANOVA1h 57m
Struggling with Statistics?Join thousands of students who trust us to help them ace their exams!Watch the first video
Which of the following provides information about the statistical validity of Dr. Lonsbary's study?
Watch next
Master Introduction to Confidence Intervals with a bite sized video explanation from PatrickStart learning
Suppose a 95% confidence interval for the mean difference in blood pressure between a treatment group and a control group is . Based on this interval, what does the confidence interval suggest about the effectiveness of the treatment?
Which of the following is the correct formula for the -period weighted moving average?
Which of the following statements is correct concerning statistical sampling in tests of controls?
Which of the following is a necessary condition for making a valid statistical inference using ?
For a specific confidence level, what happens to the width of a confidence interval for the mean as the sample size increases (assuming population standard deviation is known)? The confidence interval for the mean is typically given by , where is the sample size.
Assuming a confidence level for a population mean with known standard deviation, the margin of error is approximately equal to the critical value times the standard error. Which of the following best represents the margin of error formula for this scenario?
Introduction to Confidence Intervals practice set
- Problem sets built by lead tutorsExpert video explanations