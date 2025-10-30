Here are the essential concepts you must grasp in order to answer the question correctly.

Combination A combination is a selection of r objects from a set of n distinct objects where order does not matter and no object is repeated. It counts the number of ways to choose items without regard to arrangement.

Permutation A permutation is an arrangement of r objects chosen from n distinct objects where order matters and no repetition is allowed. It differs from combinations because the sequence of objects is important.