List all permutations of five objects a, b, c, d, and e taken three at a time without replacement.
- 1. Intro to Stats and Collecting Data1h 14m
- 2. Describing Data with Tables and Graphs1h 55m
- 3. Describing Data Numerically2h 5m
- 4. Probability2h 16m
- 5. Binomial Distribution & Discrete Random Variables3h 6m
- 6. Normal Distribution and Continuous Random Variables2h 11m
- 7. Sampling Distributions & Confidence Intervals: Mean3h 23m
- Sampling Distribution of the Sample Mean and Central Limit Theorem19m
- Distribution of Sample Mean - Excel23m
- Introduction to Confidence Intervals15m
- Confidence Intervals for Population Mean1h 18m
- Determining the Minimum Sample Size Required12m
- Finding Probabilities and T Critical Values - Excel28m
- Confidence Intervals for Population Means - Excel25m
- 8. Sampling Distributions & Confidence Intervals: Proportion1h 12m
- 9. Hypothesis Testing for One Sample3h 29m
- 10. Hypothesis Testing for Two Samples3h 26m
- 11. Correlation1h 6m
- 12. Regression1h 50m
- 13. Chi-Square Tests & Goodness of Fit1h 57m
- 14. ANOVA1h 57m
A __________ is an arrangement of r objects chosen from n distinct objects without repetition and without regard to order.
Key Concepts
Combination
Permutation
Without Repetition
Text Twist
In the game Text Twist, six letters are given and the player must form words of different lengths using those letters. Suppose the letters in a particular game are ENHSIC.
a. How many different arrangements are possible using all 6 letters?
In the game of Jumble, the letters of a word are scrambled. The player must form the correct word. In a recent game in a local newspaper, the Jumble “word” was LINCEY. How many different arrangements are there of the letters in this “word”?
A __________ is an ordered arrangement of r objects chosen from n distinct objects without repetition.
A student formed a club at their school. They have 13 members, and need to elect a president, vice president, and treasurer. How many ways are there to fill these officer positions?
Emily is organizing her closet. She has 15 shirts left to hang but has space in one section for 6 shirts. How many ways could she hang shirts in that section?