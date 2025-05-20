Here are the essential concepts you must grasp in order to answer the question correctly.
Permutations of Distinct Objects
Permutations refer to the number of ways to arrange a set of distinct objects in order. When all objects are unique, the total number of arrangements is the factorial of the number of objects, denoted as n!. For example, 6 distinct letters can be arranged in 6! ways.
Recommended video:
Permutations of Non-Distinct Objects
Factorial Function
The factorial of a positive integer n, written as n!, is the product of all positive integers from 1 to n. It is used to calculate permutations and combinations. For instance, 6! = 6 × 5 × 4 × 3 × 2 × 1 = 720.
Recommended video:
Introduction to Permutations
Identifying Unique Letters
Before calculating permutations, it is important to check if any letters repeat. Repeated letters reduce the total number of unique arrangements. In this problem, all letters in 'LINCEY' are distinct, so no adjustment for duplicates is needed.
Recommended video:
Introduction to Matched Pairs