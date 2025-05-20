Table of contents
4. Probability
Addition Rule
2:47 minutes
Problem 3.3.13
Textbook Question
13. Students A physics class has 40 students. Of these, 12 students are physics majors and 16 students are minoring in math. Of the physics majors, three are minoring in math. Find the probability that a randomly selected student is minoring in math or a physics major.
