Table of contents
- 1. Intro to Stats and Collecting Data24m
- 2. Describing Data with Tables and Graphs1h 55m
- 3. Describing Data Numerically1h 45m
- 4. Probability2h 16m
- 5. Binomial Distribution & Discrete Random Variables1h 16m
- 6. Normal Distribution and Continuous Random Variables58m
- 7. Sampling Distributions & Confidence Intervals: Mean1h 3m
- 8. Sampling Distributions & Confidence Intervals: Proportion1h 5m
- 9. Hypothesis Testing for One Sample1h 1m
- 10. Hypothesis Testing for Two Samples2h 8m
- 11. Correlation48m
- 12. Regression1h 4m
- 13. Chi-Square Tests & Goodness of Fit1h 20m
- 14. ANOVA1h 0m
4. Probability
Addition Rule
5:34 minutes
Problem 3.3.24c
Textbook Question
Mental Health A survey asks 4805 parents the severity of the mental issues they experienced from the coronavirus pandemic. The results are shown in the table. A parent is randomly selected from the sample. Find the probability of each event. (Adapted from Kaiser Family Foundation)
c. The parent did not have major mental health issues or is a mother.
Probability
Probability is a measure of the likelihood that an event will occur, expressed as a number between 0 and 1. In this context, it involves calculating the chance of selecting a parent who either did not experience major mental health issues or is a mother. This can be determined by dividing the number of favorable outcomes by the total number of outcomes.
Complementary Events
Complementary events are two outcomes of an event that are mutually exclusive and collectively exhaustive. In this case, the event of a parent not having major mental health issues or being a mother can be analyzed by considering the complementary event, which is a parent having major mental health issues and being a father. Understanding complementary events helps in calculating probabilities more efficiently.
Complementary Events
Conditional Probability
Conditional probability refers to the probability of an event occurring given that another event has already occurred. In this scenario, it may be useful to consider the conditional probabilities of being a mother or not having major mental health issues, as these factors can influence the overall probability calculation. This concept is essential for understanding how different conditions affect the likelihood of outcomes.
