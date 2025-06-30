TVaholicsAccording to the American Time Use Survey, the typical American spends 154.8 minutes (2.58 hours) per day watching television. A survey of 50 Internet users results in a mean time watching television per day of 128.7 minutes, with a standard deviation of 46.5 minutes. Conduct the appropriate test to determine if Internet users spend less time watching television at the α = 0.05 level of significance.





Source: Norman H. Nie and D. Sunshine Hillygus. “Where Does Internet Time Come From? A Reconnaissance.” IT & Society, 1(2).