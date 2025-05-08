Effects of Plastic ResinPara-nonylphenol is found in polyvinyl chloride (PVC) used in the food processing and packaging industries. Researchers wanted to determine the effect this substance had on the organ weight of first-generation mice when both parents were exposed to 50 micrograms per liter (μg/L) of para-nonylphenol in drinking water for 4 weeks. After 4 weeks, the mice were bred. After 100 days, the offspring of the exposed parents were sacrificed and the kidney weights were determined. The mean kidney weight of the 12 offspring was found to be 396.9 milligrams (mg), with a standard deviation of 45.4 mg. Is there significant evidence to conclude that the kidney weight of the offspring whose parents were exposed to 50 μg/L of para-nonylphenol in drinking water for 4 weeks is greater than 355.7 mg, the mean weight of kidneys in normal 100-day-old mice at the α = 0.05 level of significance?





