Here are the essential concepts you must grasp in order to answer the question correctly.
Hypothesis Testing
Hypothesis testing is a statistical method used to decide whether there is enough evidence to reject a null hypothesis in favor of an alternative hypothesis. In this question, the null hypothesis states that the mean kidney weight is equal to 355.7 mg, while the alternative suggests it is greater. The test evaluates sample data to determine if observed differences are statistically significant at a given significance level (α = 0.05).
One-Sample t-Test
A one-sample t-test compares the sample mean to a known population mean when the population standard deviation is unknown. It uses the sample mean, sample standard deviation, and sample size to calculate a t-statistic, which is then compared to a critical value from the t-distribution. This test is appropriate here because the sample size is small (n=12) and the population standard deviation is not given.
Significance Level and p-Value
The significance level (α) is the threshold for rejecting the null hypothesis, commonly set at 0.05. The p-value measures the probability of observing the sample data, or something more extreme, assuming the null hypothesis is true. If the p-value is less than α, the null hypothesis is rejected, indicating significant evidence that the mean kidney weight is greater than 355.7 mg in this context.
