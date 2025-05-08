Effects of Alcohol on the BrainIn a study published in the American Journal of Psychiatry (157:737–744, May 2000), researchers wanted to measure the effect of alcohol on the hippocampal region, the portion of the brain responsible for long-term memory storage, in adolescents. The researchers randomly selected 12 adolescents with alcohol use disorders to determine whether the hippocampal volumes in the alcoholic adolescents were less than the normal volume of 9.02 cubic centimeters (cm³). An analysis of the sample data revealed that the hippocampal volume is approximately normal with x̄ = 8.10 cm³ and s = 0.7 cm³. Conduct the appropriate test at the α = 0.01 level of significance.
- 1. Intro to Stats and Collecting Data1h 14m
- 2. Describing Data with Tables and Graphs1h 55m
- 3. Describing Data Numerically2h 5m
- 4. Probability2h 16m
- 5. Binomial Distribution & Discrete Random Variables3h 6m
- 6. Normal Distribution and Continuous Random Variables2h 11m
- 7. Sampling Distributions & Confidence Intervals: Mean2h 6m
- 8. Sampling Distributions & Confidence Intervals: Proportion1h 12m
- 9. Hypothesis Testing for One Sample2h 19m
- 10. Hypothesis Testing for Two Samples3h 26m
- 11. Correlation1h 6m
- 12. Regression1h 50m
- 13. Chi-Square Tests & Goodness of Fit1h 57m
- 14. ANOVA1h 57m
A simple random sample of size n = 19 is drawn from a population that is normally distributed. The sample mean is found to be 0.8, and the sample standard deviation is found to be 0.4. Test whether the population mean is less than 1.0 at the α = 0.01 level of significance.
Key Concepts
Hypothesis Testing
t-Distribution and t-Test
Significance Level and Critical Value
Watch next
Master Standard Deviation (σ) Known with a bite sized video explanation from PatrickStart learning
To test H0: mu = 100 versus Ha: mu > 100, a simple random sample of size n = 35 is obtained from an unknown distribution. The sample mean is 104.3 and the sample standard deviation is 12.4.
b. Use the classical or p-value approach to decide whether to reject the statement in the null hypothesis at the alpha = 0.05 level of significance.
The trade magazine QSR routinely examines fast-food drive-thru service times. Their recent research indicates that the mean time a car spends in a McDonald’s drive-thru is 167.1 seconds. A McDonald's manager in Salt Lake City feels that she has instituted a drive-thru policy that results in lower drive-thru service times. A random sample of 70 cars results in a mean service time of 163.9 seconds, with a standard deviation of 15.3 seconds. Determine whether the policy is effective in reducing drive-thru service times.
c. Conduct the appropriate test to determine if the policy is effective.
TVaholicsAccording to the American Time Use Survey, the typical American spends 154.8 minutes (2.58 hours) per day watching television. A survey of 50 Internet users results in a mean time watching television per day of 128.7 minutes, with a standard deviation of 46.5 minutes. Conduct the appropriate test to determine if Internet users spend less time watching television at the α = 0.05 level of significance.
Source: Norman H. Nie and D. Sunshine Hillygus. “Where Does Internet Time Come From? A Reconnaissance.” IT & Society, 1(2).
Effects of Plastic ResinPara-nonylphenol is found in polyvinyl chloride (PVC) used in the food processing and packaging industries. Researchers wanted to determine the effect this substance had on the organ weight of first-generation mice when both parents were exposed to 50 micrograms per liter (μg/L) of para-nonylphenol in drinking water for 4 weeks. After 4 weeks, the mice were bred. After 100 days, the offspring of the exposed parents were sacrificed and the kidney weights were determined. The mean kidney weight of the 12 offspring was found to be 396.9 milligrams (mg), with a standard deviation of 45.4 mg. Is there significant evidence to conclude that the kidney weight of the offspring whose parents were exposed to 50 μg/L of para-nonylphenol in drinking water for 4 weeks is greater than 355.7 mg, the mean weight of kidneys in normal 100-day-old mice at the α = 0.05 level of significance?
Source: Vendula Kyselova et al., “Effects of p-nonylphenol and resveratrol on body and organ weight and in vitro fertility of outbred CD-1 mice,” Reproductive Biology and Endocrinology, 2003.
Credit ScoresA Fair Isaac Corporation (FICO) score is used by credit agencies (such as mortgage companies and banks) to assess the creditworthiness of individuals. Values range from 300 to 850, with a FICO score over 700 considered to be a quality credit risk. According to Fair Isaac Corporation, the mean FICO score is 703.5. A credit analyst wondered whether high-income individuals (incomes in excess of \$100,000 per year) had higher credit scores. He obtained a random sample of 40 high-income individuals and found the sample mean credit score to be 714.2 with a standard deviation of 83.2. Conduct the appropriate test to determine if high-income individuals have higher FICO scores at the α = 0.05 level of significance.
Test the claim about the population mean at the given level of significance. Assume the population is normally distributed. Find the -value and determine whether you should reject or fail to reject the null hypothesis.
Claim: , ,
Sample: ,
A university claims that the average SAT math score of its incoming freshmen is 600. A skeptical education researcher believes this might not be accurate. The researcher collects a random sample of 40 students and finds a sample mean SAT math score of 622. The population standard deviation is known to be 70. Using a significance level of = 0.05, test the researcher’s claim.